NE Georgia unemployment rate drops to 2.8 % and number employed increases in July

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said last week that Northeast Georgia saw a decrease in the unemployment rate over the month while the number of people employed rose by more than 3,100 in July. The NE Georgia district incorporates Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

“We are seeing positive labor market data across the state,” Butler said in a press release. “The unemployment rate is down in every region, county, and metropolitan statistical area reflecting the strength of our state’s economy. Career opportunities remain high for job seekers as we continue to see rising jobs numbers in metro and rural areas throughout Georgia.”

In NE Georgia, the unemployment rate was down one and one-tenth percentage points to 2.8 % over the month. A year ago, the rate was 6.7 %.

The labor force decreased in NE Georgia by 362 and ended the month with 310,041. That number is up 14,111 when compared to July of 2020.

NE Georgia finished the month with 301,459 employed residents. That number increased by 3,104 over the month and is up by 25,493 when compared to the same time a year ago.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 41 % in Northeast Georgia in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 90 %.

The unemployment rate for the Atlanta area, that includes Gwinnett and Walton counties, dropped to 3.2 % in July, 2021.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 6,259 active job postings in Northeast Georgia for July.

