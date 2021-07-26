NE Georgia’s labor force increased in June; Initial unemployment claims were down 22 %

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said last week that NE Georgia’s labor force increased in June.

“We are continuing to see an increase in the number of jobs available and very few actual reported layoffs through the WARN system, both good signs of an improving economy,” Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a press release. “We must continue to work together to connect those seeking work with the many jobs available that offer stable salaries and competitive benefits.”

The NE Georgia district incorporates Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

In Georgia, the unemployment rate in for June 2021 was 4.0 %, down from 8.4 % in June 2020.

In NE Georgia, the unemployment rate increased in June to 3.9 %, an increase of four-tenths percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 7.2 %.

The labor force increased in June by 694 to 310,387. That number is up 13,355 over-the-year.

NE Georgia ended June with 298,410 employed residents. The number decreased by 538 in June but was up 22,712 as compared to last year.

Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 22 % in June. When compared to last June, claims were down about 86 %.

In Walton County, initial claims in June 2021 were 602, down 204 from the 806 last month or 25.3 % and 3,632 or 88.8 % from the initial 4,234 initial claims in June 2020.

In Gwinnett County, initial claims in June 2021 were 8,301, down 2,500 (23.1 % from last month) and 46,359, or 84.8 % down from the 54,660 initial claims in June 2020.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 7,729 active job postings in NE Georgia for June.

Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.