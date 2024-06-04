New Bridge Opens on CR 268/ Old Thompson Bridge Road

Motorists and local residents can now travel in both directions across the Mulberry Creek bridge in Barrow County. The single lane crossing is now a 2-lane bridge with 10-foot lanes with 2-6 foot shoulders. The former bridge was installed in 1968.

The new replacement bridge was built by Georgia DOT’s contractor Williams Contracting LLC who successfully removed the older Bailey bridge in tact and stored the remnants for future reuse in a non-motorized setting. This is one of the first bridges that was identified by the Georgia DOT Bridge Marketing Program. The program looks to preserve bridges that can not meet current vehicular requirement and place them with new owners. For more information on this valued program visit https://gdothistoricalbridgemarketingprogram-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/

The project was put out for bid last June and awarded on July 21, 2023. The Notice to Proceed was issued late August 30, 2023 and the actual work began after New Year’s Day 2024 to minimize service impact to the local community. While under construction, a 6 month detour was put in place.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the new bridge was open to traffic. Motorists and local residents can now travel in both directions across Mulberry Creek. Some additional fence work is still scheduled to occur. According to Georgia DOT’s Project Manager Aaron Thomas, the project finished on schedule and the temporary detour was removed.



