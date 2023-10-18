New specialty restaurant coming soon to former Silver Queen location

In early summer, the Silver Queen restaurant located at 125 North Wayne Street in Monroe announced that it would be closing its doors, effective almost immediately. And just like that, it was gone.

For a few months, there has been speculation about what’s going to be going in to replace it. The building is very much geared towards a restaurant, but there was even a suggestion that it was likely to become an office building.

Well, it appears that the speculation is over. There is activity going on, and a “coming soon” sign up – and it’s not for an office building. According to the sign, it is going to be a restaurant, a specialty restaurant – La Gabrielle, Crepes & Waffles.

Don’t be too distracted by the “Crepes & Waffles” part of it. That appears to be a large part of the restaurant’s specialty, but it also serves gourmet meals for breakfast, brunch, lunch and breakfast, including seafood or steak, served in crepes, or not.

This would not be the first La Gabrielle restaurant around. There is already one in Winder that has great reviews. For an idea on what to expect, take a look at the menu served there.

