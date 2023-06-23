Silver Queen in Monroe set to close Friday

MONROE, GA (June 22, 2023) – If Silver Queen in Monroe was your favorite watering hole, you may want to stop by Friday, June 23, for that one last drink. The restaurant announced earlier this week that Friday will be its last day.

“Silver Queen was a dream of a few hometown friends. We wanted to create a space for the people of Monroe to share community, friendships, and celebrations – and fun we had! It’s time for us to pass our beautiful space on to new ownership. Our last day of service will be Friday, June 23rd. We hope you’ll join us for one last purple margarita,” The restaurant announced on its Facebook page.

And that margarita will be half price, according to Silver Queen. All drinks will be half price on Friday – at least while supplied last.

Silver Queen opened its doors to the Monroe community in early March 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Over the three plus years it has been open, Silver Queen has been a contributing community member, hosting parties on special occasions and fundraisers for community organizations. In signing out, Silver Queen thanked the community for supporting the dream during those three years.

“We are forever grateful and humbled by the community of Monroe who allowed our dream to flourish for a few wonderful years. We love you, Monroe!”

At this time we do not know what will be going in to replace Silver Queen.