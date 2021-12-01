Newton County has several current job postings

Neighboring Newton County has sever current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Newton County career website on Nov. 30, 2021. Please note the application closing date where given and that they could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

DETENTION OFFICERCode: 201901-5Location: JAIL OPERATIONSPosting Start Date: 01/10/2019Posting End Date: 12/31/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM SALARY: $37,722.00 GED/H.S.; GA DRIVER’S LICENSE; ABILITY OBTAIN DO CERT. 6 MOS Apply

DEPUTY SHERIFF RECRUITCode: 201901-6Location: SHERIFFS OFFICEPosting Start Date: 01/10/2019Posting End Date: 12/31/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTION Apply

DEPUTY SHERIFFCode: 201901-7Location: SHERIFFS OFFICEPosting Start Date: 01/10/2019Posting End Date: 12/31/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM SALARY: $42,240.00 H.S/GED; P.O.S.T. CERTIFIED; 7 YR. MVR Apply

FIREFIGHTER CERTIFIED FULL TIMECode: 201901-8Location: FIRE ADMINISTRATIONPosting Start Date: 04/24/2020Posting End Date: 12/31/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM SALARY: $12.29 BIRTH CERTIFICATE, 3 YR. MVR; FULL TIME ONLY; OTHER CERTIFICATION Apply

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN ICode: 202105-4Location: CORNISH CREEKPosting Start Date: 05/18/2021Posting End Date: 12/21/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $13.03 High school diploma or GED required; supplemented by one year of work experience in landscaping, grounds maintenance or related field; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license. Possession and maintenance of a valid Georgia Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) is preferred.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply

MAINTENANCE TECH IICode: 202107-6Location: CORNISH CREEKPosting Start Date: 07/19/2021Posting End Date: 12/21/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $17.77 High school diploma or GED required, with vocational or technical training in mechanics, electrical repair, or a related field; supplemented by three years of experience in repairing and maintaining water treatment plant equipment; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must possess and maintain Backflow Certification.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply

APPRAISER IIICode: 202108-1Location: TAX ASSESSORSPosting Start Date: 08/03/2021Posting End Date: 12/21/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM SALARY: $18.96 High school diploma or GED is required, with vocational or technical training in property appraisal; supplemented by four years of experience in property appraisal; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must possess and maintain Appraiser III certification.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply

EQUIPMENT OPERATOR ICode: 202108-6Location: ROAD DEPARTMENTPosting Start Date: 08/25/2021Posting End Date: 12/15/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $14.21 High school diploma or GED required.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia Driver’s License.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply

RECREATION COORDINATORCode: 202109-5Location: CULTURE/RECREATION ADMINISTRATPosting Start Date: 09/28/2021Posting End Date: 12/14/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $18.37 A two year degree in recreation, health, physical education, or other related field; and, One year of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must submit a current, satisfactory, 3-year motor vehicle report (MVR). Apply

COUNTY ATTORNEYCode: 202110-2Location: BOARD OF COMMPosting Start Date: 10/06/2021Posting End Date: 12/06/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM SALARY: $185,000.00 Juris Doctorate Degree – supplemented with ten years of experience in the field; Significant local government experience, with an emphasis on economic development, real estate, land use matters, contracts, and employment law or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain Active Member in Good Standing licensure status with the Georgia State Bar Association.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license. Apply

FIREFIGHTER RECRUITCode: 202110-5Location: FIRE ADMINISTRATIONPosting Start Date: 10/08/2021Posting End Date: 12/06/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $15.40 High school diploma or GED

Must be able to pass a fire department mandated pre-employment physical

Must complete and pass a written entry-level exam and physical agility test

Valid Driver’s license

Must be 18 years of age Apply

PART-TIME RECREATION WORKERCode: 202110-8Location: CULTURE/RECREATION ADMINISTRATPosting Start Date: 10/22/2021Posting End Date: 12/03/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $11.84 High school diploma or equivalent; and, two years of progressively responsible related experience; or any combination of education, training and experience which provides the knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

CPR and First Aid certification, or ability to obtain with one (1) year. Apply

PERSONAL PROPERTY APPRAISER ICode: 202111-3Location: TAX ASSESSORSPosting Start Date: 11/17/2021Posting End Date: 12/08/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM SALARY: $16.59 High school diploma or GED is required, supplemented by vocational or technical training in property appraisal preferred; supplemented by one year of experience in property appraisal; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must have the ability to obtain and maintain an Appraiser I certification.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply

SOIL CONSERVATION TECHNICIANCode: 202111-4Location: PLANNING AND ZONING ADMINISTRAPosting Start Date: 11/18/2021Posting End Date: 12/09/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $16.59 7 Year Certified MVR Required

Knowledge and level of competency commonly associated with completion of specialized training in the field of work, in addition to basic skills typically associated with a high school education.

Sufficient experience to understand the basic principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with the completion of an apprenticeship/internship or having had a similar position for one to two years.

Additional vocational training in natural resource conservation, forestry, survey, and design, or other related field; and one year of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training, and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job. Apply

PART-TIME RECREATION ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIANCode: 202111-5Location: CULTURE/RECREATION ADMINISTRATPosting Start Date: 11/29/2021Posting End Date: 12/20/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $13.03 High School Diploma or GED

Six (6) months of general clerical or customer service experience

Must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application

As a condition of employment, incumbents will be required to be fingerprinted and have a satisfactory background in accordance with State of Georgia Law. Apply

RECREATION ADMINISTRATORCode: 202111-6Location: CULTURE/RECREATION ADMINISTRATPosting Start Date: 11/29/2021Posting End Date: 12/13/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM SALARY: $51,164.00 Bachelor’s Degree in Recreation, Business, or a related field required; supplemented by five years of experience in area of assignment, to include lead or supervisory experience; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must submit a current, certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply

INTERIM COUNTY MANAGERCode: 202111-7Location: BOARD OF COMMPosting Start Date: 11/29/2021Posting End Date: 12/29/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTION Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university required; supplemented by ten years of progressively responsible experience in management, to include public finance management oversight and leadership or supervisory experience.; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply