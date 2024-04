There will be a Newton/Walton Regional Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, in the auxiliary gym at Monroe Area High School.

This is a job fair targeting adults, graduating seniors, as well as sophomores and juniors looking for work-based learning opportunities.

Monroe Area High School Auxiliary Gym is located at 300 Double Springs Church Road, Monroe, GA 30656.

