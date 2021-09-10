Nightly lane closures begin Sept. 10 on SR 20 in Gwinnett County for about 90 days

Gwinnett County…

Nightly lane closures for SR 20/Buford Drive resurfacing project

WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will utilize single lane closures in order to perform resurfacing and patching along approximately 5 miles of the corridor. Locations will change within project limits nightly. Once patching is complete and resurfacing begins, the project has an estimated completion date of April 2022.

WHEN: Nightly lane closures will begin Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM and end at 6:00 AM and continue for approximately 90 days.

WHERE: Gwinnett County, on SR20/Buford Drive beginning at Laurel Dr (CR105) and extending to SR 316/University Pkwy

ADVISORY: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.