Obituary and digital memorial tribute: James Walter Hawk, 80, of Social Circle

James Walter Hawk, age 80, of Social Circle, died on August 26, 2021. He was born in Walton County on February 22, 1941 to the late Loyd Thomas Hawk and the late Lottie Bell Peters Hawk.

He is survived by his wife, Carlene K. Hawk of Social Circle; son and daughter-in-law, Brett and Amy Hawk of Social Circle; grandchildren Jacob Hawk and Addie Hawk.

Funeral services were Friday, August 27, 2021 at Meadows Funeral Home at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Interment followed at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

