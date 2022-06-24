Obituary and digital tribute: Charles Robert Edmondson, 90, of Good Hope

Charles Robert Edmondson, age 90, of Good Hope, passed away June 21,2022. He was born on January 16, 1932 to the late George Manila Edmondson and the late Claudine Wilkens. He is preceded in death by his son, the late Charles Edmondson.

Surviving are wife, Charlotte Edmondson; son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Lee Edmondson; son, Mike Edmondson; son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Millie Edmondson; sister, Elenor Sims ; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Ann Edmondson, David and Betty Edmondson and Harold and Marie Edmondson; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 23rd at 2:00 PM. at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Marsha Shumake officiating. Interment to follow at Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.