Obituary and funeral home: Frank Conrad Beretta, Sr., 78, of Loganville

Frank Conrad Beretta, Sr., age 78 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



