Obituary and funeral service: Aaron Jason Keiper, 44, of Loganville

Aaron Jason Keiper, 44 of Loganville, GA lost his battle with PTSD at home on December 26, 2021.

Born on November 10, 1977 (also the Marine Corps Birthday) in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of David and Janet Ward Keiper of Union City, PA. Aaron was a 1995 graduate of Union City High School, PA. He later joined the United States Marine Corps in 2001 where he received many accommodations and medals and served honorably until his discharge as a Corporal. He later graduated from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Aaron’s main occupation was raising and educating his two younger daughters as well as maintaining the household as only a former Marine could. He was a member of Grayson United Methodist Church where he took an active part in the Children’s Ministry, Vacation Bible School, and other children’s ministries he was also a church Trustee. He enjoyed archery, Tae Kwon Do, woodworking, gardening and of course talking about and reminiscing about his “Beloved Corps.” He especially loved being a father to all four of his girls.

Aaron leaves behind to cherish his memory: His wife of almost 19 years Megan Elizabeth Tucker Keiper whom he married on January 17, 2003 in Girard, PA; four children: Ashton Makayla Berlin age 23, Hannah Jade Keiper age 22, Emilyn Ann Elizabeth Keiper age 10, and Adysen Jane Kinsley Keiper age 9; his parents, two brothers Bradley Keiper (Trish), Seth Keiper, and sister Megan Keiper, and his mother-in-law Dee Dee Tucker, sister-in-law Emily Tucker Laird (Price), as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Aaron never met a stranger and had many friends (too many to list). Aaron was the go-to guy for everyone he brought under his wing and his wingspan was large. Everyone who met Aaron was immediately rewarded with his infectious smile, ability to make a quick joke and everyone felt welcomed by his giant of a presence. Aaron never hesitated to drop everything to help wherever it was needed. Aaron’s life’s mottos were “Prior Proper Planning Prevents P### Poor Performance” and, if things were difficult; “Get a big straw and suck it up.”

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday January 8, 2022 at Grayson United Methodist church, 555 Grayson Pkwy Grayson, GA 30017. Pastor Trenton Dockery will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. A memorial stone will be placed in a National Cemetery, which will be named at a later date.

Those wishing to provide a memorial in Aaron’s memory may do so to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or the children’s ministry at Grayson United Methodist Church. The men given the honor of being his pall bearers as follows are a small sample of those he considered friends and brothers; Timothy Haggerty Jr, Daniel Wages, Brian Ziegler, Sean Doublestein, John Graf, Willie Quattlebaum, Nick Borja, Blake Bock, Brandon Grunnet and O. J. Greene.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

