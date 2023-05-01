Obituary and funeral service: Alan Cochran, 60, of Monroe

Alan Cochran age 60 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Hwy, Snellville, GA 30039.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Donald and Norma Jean (Wilson) Cochran. He is survived by his children, Jason Cochran, Krista Wheeler, Ashlee Cochran all of Monroe, GA; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Connell of Monroe, GA, Sandra Cochran Alegria of Loganville, GA.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

