Obituary and funeral service: Allene White, 78, of Loganville

Allene White, age 78 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Monroe. Jonathan Rowe and Ed Westbrooks will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Allene was a bus driver for Walton County Schools and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Walter and Allie (Jones) Hall; and sister, Alice Daniel. She is survived by her children, Buddy and Stacy White of Loganville, Russell and Charlotte White of Shady Dale, Melanie Blankenship of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Frances Christopher of Loganville; and 6 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.