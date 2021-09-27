Obituary and funeral service: Amanda Snowden, 33, of Loganville

Amanda Snowden, age 33 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Thomas L. Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Amanda was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Teresa Nix. She is survived by her son, Kingston Snowden of Loganville; brother & sister-in-law, Dustin and Kristine Nix and son Adler of Monroe; grandparents, Royce and Linda Taffar of Loganville; Jimmy Wilbanks of Monroe; aunt & uncle, Susan and Jimmy Garrison of Commerce; cousins, Kassi and Hunter Faulkner and daughter Everleigh of Commerce; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville and from 10:30 AM until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Amanda Snowden please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.