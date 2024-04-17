Obituary and funeral service: Angela “Angie” Gail McGee, 54, of Loganville

Angela “Angie” Gail McGee lost her courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 15, 2024. An inurnment will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Bay Creek Church Cemetery, 4170 Bay Creek Church Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

Angie was the beloved daughter of Thomas Glennie Jones and Sandra Gail Jones. She was born on February 10, 1970, in Monroe, Georgia. Angie was a graduate of Loganville High School, class of 1988. She had a passion for helping others and dedicated her time to the Adoration Hospice organization in Cleveland, Tennessee. Her strength and resilience will be forever remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and compassion. Angie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

Angela is survived by her daughter, Ashley Roxann Harden; three cherished grandchildren; and brother, Christopher Glenn Jones. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Angela “Angie” Gail McGee please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

