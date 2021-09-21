Obituary and funeral service: Angela Rena Haney, 55, of Loganville

Angela Rena Haney, age 55 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Loganville.

Angela loved spending time with her family and she especially loved her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Kay (Cox) Farmer; and father, William Perry Saville. Surviving are her loving husband, Wayne Haney of Loganville, GA; daughters and their spouses, Trinity and Trenton Hill of Loganville, GA, Tristian and Skylar Brown of Walnut Grove, GA, and Cassandra and Merissa Korizon of Loganville, GA; sister, Sherry Hernandez of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Ashton, Jordan, Layla, Tate, and arriving soon, Micheal; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd. Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.