Obituary and funeral service: Annette Faye ‘Burns’ Stermon, 88, of Loganville

Annette Faye (Burns) Stermon, age 88 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA. Pete Culver will officiate.

Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Stermon; son, Kent David Stermon; parents, Robert Fitzsimmons and Hilda Matilda (Schanuel) Burns. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy (William) Walls of Monroe, GA and Kelly (Brian) Fain of Loganville, GA; daughter-in-law, Christie Stermon of Jacksonville, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Ralph) Mueller of Port Orange, FL; sister-in-law, Joyce Burns of Luling, LA; grandchildren, Kara (Chris) Elliott, Kyla (Derrick) Baxter, Emily (Andrew) Brock, Kate Fain and Abigail Stermon; 9 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, April 8, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

