Obituary and funeral service: Art Reed, 66, of Loganville

Art Reed, age 66 of Loganville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 28, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Pastor Mickey Oliver will officiate.

Art is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Lydia K. Reed of Loganville; mother, Shirley Reed of Loganville; brother & sister-in-law, Bill and Ginny Reed of Northboro, MA; sister & brother-in-law, Deb and Steve Kovac of Loganville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: https://darksky.salsalabs.org/tribute_pmt_form/index.html Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

