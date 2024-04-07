Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Ann Barnett, 67, of Loganville

Barbara Ann Barnett, beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend passed from this life on March 31, 2024 in Loganville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Jojo Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the service. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Kate Kinney, as well as her siblings Fred Kinney Jr. and Virma Kinney; and her first husband Steven Barnett. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Phalan; her brother, Ira Kinney; her children Meghan Jones (Trey), Montana Phalan, and Morgan Krause (Erik); and her grandchildren: Liam, Jasper, Steven, and Ethan.



Barbara Ann Barnett was born August 3, 1958 in Montgomery, Alabama. She joined the military at 17 years old. During her time in the Army, she toured in many different places such as Alaska, Germany, and Kuwait. She served for a full 20 years, 6 of which were overseas. At her highest ranking, Sergeant First Class, her primary occupation was Preventive Medicine Specialist at the highest skill ranking of 40. While she was enlisted, she also was an Environmental Health Specialist and a Master Fitness Trainer. She received several medals, ribbons, badges, and decorations. Some of these exceptional achievements were the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army, Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal.



After she retired from the military, Barbara became an elementary school paraprofessional at Norton Elementary. She loved all her students and coworkers and taught for a full 20 years. After Barbara retired, she went back to the school system part time helping with after-school programs.



Barbara was an extremely loving friend, mother, wife, and teacher, and always had room in her heart for anybody. She was a strong-willed woman that exemplified strength and compassion. She always sought out the best in people, and drove people to become the best versions of themselves.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Barbara’s honor to the Starfish Foundation Inc., Milwaukee, a nonprofit that is dedicated to emotional healing for veterans. Donations may be made online at https://starfishfound.networkforgood.com/projects/191092-starfish-foundation-membership-2024.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara Barnett please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

