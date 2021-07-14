Obituary and funeral service: Barry Crawford Turner, 72, of Monroe

Barry Crawford Turner, age 72 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.