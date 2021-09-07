Obituary and funeral service: Becky Ingram, 79, of Monroe

Becky Ingram, age 79 of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Becky was born April 10, 1942 in Caldwell County, North Carolina. She graduated from Jenkins High School, Savannah in 1960 and received her BA from Wesleyan College in 1964.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents Kay and Sam Johnson and her first husband, Bobby Jobson. She is survived by her loving husband Bennie Ingram; children Carrie Jobson Brigham (Breck) of Augusta, Rob Jobson (Jenny) of Atlanta and Paul Jobson (Marci) of Waco, Texas.

Stepchildren; Kelley Ingram Bradley (Tom) of Monroe, Ben Ingram (Laura) of Japan, Brian Ingram (Liza) of Monroe and Becky Ingram Mitchell (Andy) of Covington.

Grandchildren; Palmer, Breck, Grier, Theodore, Sophie, Bernadette, Miller, Grey, Nash and Jett.

Step Grandchildren; Ross (Hollis), Katy (Ryan), Abigail, Audrey, Benjamin, Pierce, Nolan, Sophie and Beck.

Step Great Grandchildren; Memrie, Isla and Thomas.

During her time as a schoolteacher, Becky taught Kindergarten at Chapel Woods Presbyterian Church in Decatur, where she was a member. However, her first love was music, and she will be remembered most for sharing her gift as the choir director at Chapel Woods and as a choir member at Trinity Presbyterian in Covington. She also served as a Bible study leader and in women’s leadership at both Chapel Woods and Trinity.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 11171 US-278 W, Covington, Georgia 30014.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Find Hope Counseling, P.O. Box 245, Grayson, GA 30017 https://www.findhopecounseling.com or Newton Pregnancy Resource Center, P.O. Box 171, Covington, GA 30015 http://www.newtonprc.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.