Obituary and funeral service: Belinda Shultz, 55, of Loganville

Belinda Shultz, age 55 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Chaplin Rick Baker will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 PM – 1:30 PM.

Belinda is survived by her husband of 23 years, Kevin Shultz of Loganville; daughter, Kali Shultz of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Andrew and Payton Ghee of Valdosta; brother, Mark Bayne of Ellenwood; sister, Christina Quinn; grandson, Porter Ghee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.