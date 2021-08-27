Obituary and funeral service: Betty Mae White, 88, of Loganville

Betty Mae White, age 88 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Josh Bobo officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Earl White; daughter, Linda Bobo; and grandson, Jason White. She is survived by daughter, Judy Pitts of Avondale Estates; sons & daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Susan White of Jacksonville, Robert and Cathleen White of Braselton; son-in-law, Steve Bobo of Loganville; brother, J.R. Lusk of Loganville; grandchildren, Michelle Pitts-Bartoo, Josh Bobo, Jennifer Wilson, Kenny White; great grandchildren, Cole Bobo, Mattie Bobo, Aiden White, Addie White, Gavin Bartoo, C.J. Dennis, and Ivy White.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

