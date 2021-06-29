Obituary and funeral service: Betty Sheldon, 85, of Loganville

Betty Sheldon age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM before the service.

Mrs. Sheldon was a retired Bank Teller with Wells Fargo Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Isabella James Richards. She is survived by her husband, Lamar L. Sheldon; children, Karen & Hal Sides; Jerry O’Carroll; Keith & Kathy O’Carroll; step-son & daughter-in-law, Greg & Madeline Sheldon; grandchildren; Rachel McKinney; Jessica Knox; Matthew O’Carroll; Sean O’Carroll; Randy Sides; Kevin O’Carroll; Shannon Ormsbee; Sydney O’Carroll; Tyler Sheldon; Christopher Sheldon; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.orgor 1-800-272-3900. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.