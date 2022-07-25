Obituary and funeral service: Beverly Poole, 60, of Loganville

Beverly Poole, age 60 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Moon, Rev. Joe Moon and Rev. Greg Garmon officiating. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, William and Janice (Ellington) Moon, and brother, Bobby Moon. She is survived by her husband, Tracy Poole of Loganville; son, Charles Poole of Covington; sister-in-law, Cathy Moon of Loganville; niece, Amanda Cannon of Loganville; great niece, Shelby Thomaston of Loganville.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.