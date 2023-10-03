Obituary and funeral service: Bob Cook, 67, of Monroe

Bob Cook, age 67 of Monroe, GA passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at Bold Springs Church, 7625 Bold Springs Church Road, Monroe, GA 30656 at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Bob retired from Evergreen where he was an Industrial Maintenance Electrician. His hobbies were old cars and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Cook and his parents, Billy Eugene and Jewel Louise (Looney) Cook. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Summer Lynn (Paugh) Cook of Monroe, GA; sons and daughter-in-law, Jermiah Wilson and Amanda McDonald of Fletcher, OK, Seth Wilson, Anthony Cook both of Charlottesville, VA, grandchildren, Riley Wilson, Alannah Wilson and Benjamin Wilson.

We would like to thank Abbey Hospice for their loving care during his last days. All flowers need to be delivered to the church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert “Bob” Cook please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

