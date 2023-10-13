Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Gene Kirkpatrick, 73, of Monroe

Bobby Gene Kirkpatrick, age 73 of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 9, 2023 after a brief illness.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda Williams Kirkpatrick, who stood by his side throughout their journey together. Also surviving is his daughter, Kimberly James (Thomas), who brought him great joy throughout his life. Grace James and Abigayle (Abbey) James were his two granddaughters, whom he adored. He is also survived by his loving sister, Donna O’Connell (Michael), brother-in-law, Randy Griffin, as well as several nieces and nephews. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Stella S. Kirkpatrick, and sister, Joyce Griffin.

Bobby loved listening to good music, especially Jimmy Buffett. While he enjoyed watching all sports, his favorite teams were the Braves, Falcons, and Bulldogs. He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends. He especially loved his time spent at his second home in Panama City Beach.

A Graveside Service will be held for family and friends at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville, Georgia with Michael Sikes officiating. There will be no visitation per his request. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

