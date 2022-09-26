Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Gene Parham, Jr., 62, of Monroe

Bobby Gene Parham, Jr., 62 years of age, of Monroe passed away on September 24, 2022. Bobby was born on January 9, 1960 in Monroe, Georgia to Janette Cates Odum and the late Bobby Gene Parham, Sr.

Surviving members of the family are, mother and step-father, Janette and Bruce Odum; step-mother, Linda Parham; sister, Sandy Daniel; brother, Tim Parham; step-sister, Angie Smith (Norman); step-brother, Jeff Odum (SiDonna); beloved dog, Wezee; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Hardison and the Rev. Adam Turner officiating. Interment will follow to Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.