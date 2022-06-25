Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Joe Haralson, 66, of Monroe

Bobby Joe Haralson, age 66 of Monroe, passed away on June 22, 2022. Bobby Joe was born on June 6, 1956 to the late Harry Gene Haralson and Margaret Morris Daniel. Mr. Haralson was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Haralson.

Surviving members of the family are, loving wife, Melinda Haralson; daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Duke Gibbs; mother and step-father, Margaret and Charles Daniel; step-sons and daughter-in-law, Ian and Amber Ackerson, Anthony Ackerson; sister and brother-in-law,

Tammy and Daryl Porter; grandchildren, Jackson, Paisley Kate, and Noah Gibbs; step-grandchildren, Josiah and Aysha Ackerson, nieces and nephews; Jamie and Alain Rojo, and Jenna and Jack Thomas.

Bobby Joe was fun-loving, generous, easy going, and kind-hearted. He adored his family and spent his retirement years from the United States Postal Service enjoying time with them. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Georgia Bulldogs. Bobby Joe was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Dotson officiating. Interment will follow to Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.