Obituary and funeral service: Brannon Inman, 87, of Social Circle

Brannon Inman, 87 of Social Circle passed away peacefully July 19, 2022, at Piedmont Hospital in Monroe, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Clyde Inman, mother Ola Mae Inman, and brother J.C. Inman. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Judy, children Mike (Kelly) Inman, Delene (Dewayne) Ellis, and Jason (Ashley) Inman.

Grandchildren Russ (Jessi) Churchwell, Brandi Churchwell, Katie (Devon) May, Zach Inman, Cole (Linzi) Inman, Kendall and Morgan Inman. Great Grandchildren Jacob Churchwell, Chase, Christian and Presley Churchwell, Wyatt and Duke May along with many nieces and nephews.

Brannon was born and raised in Giles County, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Military and retired from Penske Corporation in 2000. Brannon loved fishing, hunting, and watching the deer from his rocking chair at his cabin in the woods. In his retirement years Brannon and Judy, the love of his life could always be found at the ball field or in the gym watching ballgames. His biggest joy was his family and friends.

Brannon was known to everyone as Dat Dad. He was loved by all and will be missed beyond measure.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.