Obituary and funeral service: Brian Leroy Green, 57, of Monroe

Brian Leroy Green, age 57, of Monroe, Georgia passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021, surrounded by his family after a long, hard battle with cancer. Brian was an avid runner, race car driver, soccer coach, Ironman triathlete, and the most brilliant IT guy you’d ever meet. He enjoyed taking pride in his lawn with his mowing, planting, and gardening skills, hiking and playing fetch with his dogs, and spending quality time with his family and friends.



To have known Brian was to have felt the truest and purest form of love, acceptance, and kindness. He was an incredible, strong, and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. He always put his family first and loved with all of his heart. He will be so dearly missed and always remembered.



Brian is survived by his wife, Kari Green. Daughters and son-in-laws, Nicole Green and Austin Pennington, Sarah and Drew Royal, and Kelly Green and Scott Foy. Grandchildren, Liam Healey and Rainey Royal. Dogs, Phil and Maizy. Sisters, Karen Hollingsworth and Diane Steele.



A celebration of life will be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. His family requests all of Brian’s loved ones to join them in celebrating his beautiful life at the Green Household (please reach out to the family for the address) on Saturday, October 2, starting at 4pm until 7pm. This will be a pop-in event, all are welcome to come and stop by. There will be beer, BBQ, and a bonfire to enjoy while listening to some of Brian’s favorite tunes.



If you would like to donate or show your support for the Green family, a GoFundMe has been set up to help lighten their load as they navigate through this heartbreaking time. You can find the GoFundMe at this link: https://gofund.me/cfdc92b1.



Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

