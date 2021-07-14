Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Moon, 73, of Loganville

Carolyn Moon, age 73 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Funeral Services will be held 2:30 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Center Hill Baptist Church in Loganville. Rev. Rusty Ruark and Rev. Steve Moon will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 – 2:30 PM. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Carolyn was a member of Loganville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Moon; and brother, Joe Milligan. She is survived by children, Steve and Tracy Moon of Monroe, James and Cristye Moon of Statham; grandchildren, Johnathan and Samantha Moon, Stephanie Moon, Shelby Moon, Jordan Moon, Evan Moon; and sister, Pat Carter of Monroe.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.