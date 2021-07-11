Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Reynolds, 85, of Loganville

Carolyn Reynolds, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at New Testament Baptist Church, 2165 Broadnax Mill Rd. Loganville, GA 30052. Pastor Mickey Oliver will officiate. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville.

Carolyn was retired from Gwinnett County Schools with many years of service. She was a member of New Testament Baptist Church. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Hubert Reynolds; son, Julian David Baughan; parents, Wilbur & Thelma Lucille (Martin) Wright. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Judy & Joe Wright of Tampa, FL, Sharon & Jerry Johnson of Winder and Robin & Bob Moon of Snellville. 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and family from 12:00 PM till 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at New Testament Baptist Church in Loganville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd. Loganville, Ga 30052. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

