Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Weaver Martin, 74, of Monroe

Carolyn Weaver Martin, age 74 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in the Sharon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5690 S. Sharon Church Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Rev. Kenny Weaver will officiate.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Esalene (Fortson) Weaver; and brothers, Tommy and Benny Weaver. She is survived by her children, Wendell Martin of Monroe, Tony Martin and Tiffany Parker of Madison, Sherry Martin of Monroe; brothers, James and Virginia Weaver of Hull, Jesse Weaver of Loganville; sister, Marolyn and Floyd Triplett of Walnut Grove; sisters-in-law, Ruby Weaver of Rochelle, Linda Weaver of Bethlehem, Teresa Weaver of Loganville; grandchildren, Allan and Sierra (Lee) Martin of Monroe, Adam Martin of Monroe, Tori Nunley of Athens, Ryan Nunley of Athens; great grandchild, Kaisley Purcell of Athens; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

