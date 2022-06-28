Obituary and funeral service: Charles William Freeman, 61, of Social Circle

Charles William Freeman, age 61, of Social Circle, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He is survived by his siblings, David Freeman (Susan Freeman) and Cindy Husnik (Greg); as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Linda Murphy Freeman.



A Graveside Service honoring the life of Charles will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 3:00pm at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.