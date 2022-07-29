Obituary and funeral service: Clifford Michael Moon, 68, of Loganville

Clifford Michael Moon, 68 years old of Loganville, GA, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was proceeded in death by his father, Phillip, and his brother, Mark. He is survived by his mother, Louise; his brother, Mitchell; his sons, Michael and James; his daughter-in-law, Faye; and his granddaughters, Evie and Tillie.



He was a regular attendant at New Song Church. He loved vacationing at the beach and camping in the mountains with his family. He enjoyed everything about motorcycles, including fellowship with other motorcycle enthusiasts. He was a great father and an even better Pop Pop. He had a big heart, sometimes to a fault, but that’s what made him the person everyone loved.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Clifford Michael Moon will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.