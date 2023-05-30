Obituary and funeral service: Daniel Atha, 48, of Monroe

Daniel Atha, age 48 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Daniel was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was employed by Kubota in Gainesville.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer Claude and Hazel Louise (Brand) Atha; uncles, Keith G. Allen and William Larry Atha; and cousin, Shannon Bridwell O’Rear Gray. He is survived by his son, Gavin Xavier Atha (Zane); mother, Brenda G. Atha; brother, Gary Thull; aunts & uncles, Linda Atha Allen, Janet Atha Bridwell and Harold Bridwell, Anita Atha, Claude Wayne and Cherie Atha; 1st cousins, Meredith Atha, Missie Atha, Clay Atha, Derek Bridwell; 2nd cousins, Vince Atha, Sailor Leigh O’Rear.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, <https://t2t.org/donate/>. Please address e-cards to meredithatha@yahoo.com. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.