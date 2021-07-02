Obituary and funeral service: David Edward Jersey, 72, of Monroe

David Edward Jersey, age 72, of Monroe, passed away on June 29, 2021.

Dave was a man among men, known as a great husband, father, brother, son, colleague, boss, philanthropist and friend. He was known for his wisdom, discernment, loyalty, sense of humor, quick wit, and generous heart. A member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, he graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Transportation and Economics. His career at UPS spanned 33 years, starting at age 18 and working his way through levels of progressive responsibility until retiring as the manager of the East Central Feeder Department in Philadelphia, PA at age 51.

The great joys of his life were his faith and his family and was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, especially his wife Carole. Dave was devoted to his Christian faith and spent a great deal of his time in retirement in service to his church and its members. One of the greatest adventures of his life was the pilgrimage to Israel that he and Carole made in 2006.

He also spent many happy hours in his boat, Jerzease, on the waters of Maryland, near Annapolis and Ocean Pines.

He was born in Queens, NY on August 1, 1948 to the late Marjorie Ella Markel Jersey and the late John Campbell Jersey. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Diane Jersey.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Jersey of Monroe; daughter, Jeannine Bailey of Hoover, AL; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Jersey and Elaine Fregoso of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Jessica Jersey of Ocean City, MD; stepchildren, Brooks and Marie Dellinger of Bristol, VA, Jane and Jason Cooke of Monroe, Brian and Diana Dellinger of Loganville; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Jon Garwood of Mount Laurel, NJ; and grandchildren: Miles Dellinger, John Cooke, Diana Bailey, and Ezra Jersey.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm and the service will begin at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Parish officiating. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens and Mausoleum in Monroe.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Foothills Community Church, Building Fund, 13724 Hwy. 53 East Marble Hill, GA 30148

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.