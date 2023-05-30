Obituary and funeral service: David Harvey, 77, of Good Hope

David Harvey, age 77 of Good Hope, passed away on May 26, 2023. He was born in Fulton County, Georgia on October 26, 1945 to the late Lucille Peyton Harvey and the late Wade Harvey. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Roberta Holloway Harvey.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Todd Adams of Danielsville; sons and daughters-in-law: Keith and Karen Harvey of Good Hope, David M. and Lana Harvey of Good Hope, Michael and LeAnne Harvey of Jackson, Jimmy and Tammy Harvey of Jefferson; sister, Viola H. Wilson; brothers, Roy Harvey and Pete Bradley; 20 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday May 31st at 2:00 pm at Jesus’s Apostolic Lighthouse with Rev. Terry Doston and Rev. Gary Bratcher officiating. Interment will follow at Braswell Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Wednesday May 31st from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.