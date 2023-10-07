Obituary and funeral service: David Robert O’Bryan, 62, of Loganville

David Robert O’Bryan, age 62 of Loganville, Georgia lost a two-year battle with cancer on Monday, September 4, 2023. He is survived by the love of his life wife, Pamela O’Bryan; stepson, Cody; mother, Eleanor Joyce O’Bryan; brothers, Bill and wife Linda and Gary and wife Wendy O’Bryan; as well as many nieces and nephews.



David was born on December 23, 1960 in Louisville. David attended St. Agnes, Atherton High School, and the University of Kentucky. He lived in Orlando, FL for 17 years and then moved to the Atlanta area. David and Pam were married for 22 wonderful years. The last year was especially challenging; however, they were blessed to receive help from Shepherds Staff Ministries in Loganville, Ga.



The memorial service to celebrate the life of David Robert O’Bryan will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Wilderness Farms, 174 Kennedy Sells Road, Auburn, GA. in lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider a memorial donation to Shepherds Staff Ministries, 2240 Commerce Drive, Loganville, GA, 30052 in memory of David O’Bryan.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

