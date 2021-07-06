Obituary and funeral service: Delores Lee ‘Dodie’ Smith, 63, of Loganville

Delores Lee “Dodie” Smith, age 63 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Reid officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084.

Dodie retired from DeKalb County Public Schools in 2019 where she worked in the cafeteria at Rock Chapel Elementary School in Lithonia, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Frances Patricia (Walker) Smith. Dodie is survived by her sisters, Sheila Allred of Loganville, GA and Patricia Michelle Smith of Loganville, GA; brother, Paul R. Smith of Flowery Branch, GA; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

