Obituary and funeral service: Denise Anne Melton, 66, of Monroe

Denise Anne Melton, age 66 of Monroe, passed away on April 5, 2024. She was born on October 2, 1957 to the late Betty Garrett Odum and the late James Calvin Odum.

Surviving are husband, Steve Melton; daughter, Stephany Melton; son and daughter in law, Jayson and Holly Melton; sisters, Donna Cottle and Debra Odum; brother, Jeff Odum; grandchildren, Hunter Melton and Hayden Melton.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday April 14th at 2:00 PM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating. In Lieu of flowers, please make contribution to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or go to https://www.kidneyfund.org/

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

