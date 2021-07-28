Obituary and funeral service: Dennis Robert Ellyson, 72, of Social Circle

Dennis Robert Ellyson, age 72, of Social Circle, passed away on July 25, 2021. He was born in Bath, Maine on March 14, 1949, to Hawker Wayne and Betty Haines Ellyson. Mr. Ellyson was preceded in death by his parents and his twin children, born in 1968.

Surviving members of his family are his wife, Susan Dailey Ellyson; sister, Peggy Ellyson; daughters and sons-in-law, Denise Ellyson, Laura and Justin Feltman, Heather and Adam Kroner, Lindsey Moses, Kelli and Chris Cook; sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Ellyson, Derek, and Elizabeth Ellyson; mother-in-law, Bobbie Haney; father-in-law, Leroy Dailey; grandchildren, Dillon, Anna, Brooke, Sean, Landen, Tyler, Everly, Noah, Levi, and Riley.

Dennis was a 1967 graduate of Hanahan High in Charleston, SC. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was awarded numerous medals for service and achievement, including the Good Conduct Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, and the Vietnam Service Medal. Dennis was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather who enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and time with his grandchildren.

A private memorial service is being held on Thursday, July 29th, 2021, at West End Baptist Church 455 S Cherokee Rd. Social Circle, GA 30025.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund at www.vvmf.org.

Please sign the guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.