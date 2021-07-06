Obituary and funeral service: Don Slate, 74, of Loganville

Don Slate age 74 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM, Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Peachtree Road Baptist Church, Suwanee, GA; the burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Jay Reed will be officiating.

Don retired from Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation Department and Sears. Don was a member of Peachtree Road Baptist Church for 46 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Eva Thelma Holcomb Slate. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Slate; daughters & son-in-law, Alicia Slate; Amy Broom; Angela & Lee Bryan; brother, Michael Slate; granddaughters, Hannah Hughes; Emily Hughes; Rebekah Broom; grandson, Ian Bryan; and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, and 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.