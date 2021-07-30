Obituary and funeral service: Doodnauth Seusaran, 68, of Loganville

Doodnauth Seusaran, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Mr. Seusaran was preceded in death by his parents, Haricharran and Doreen Seusaran; sisters, Drupatie Seusaran and Radhika Seusaran; and brother, Kishore Datt Seusaran. He is survived by his loving wife, Jasmattee Seusaran of Loganville, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Omela and Jameer Samad of Loganville, GA and Lolita Devi Seusaran and Lochand Ramjas of Queens, NY; grandchildren, Rafeeah Samad, Vishwanie Ramjas, Tunisha Ramjas, Zaieda Samad, Udaye Ramjas; brother, Ramnarace Seusaran of Coral Springs, FL; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.