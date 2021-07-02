Obituary and funeral service: Dozette Cooper, 94, of Monroe

Dozette Cooper, age 94, of Monroe, passed away on June 30, 2021. She was born in Jefferson, GA on July 7, 1926 to the late Scenie Phillips Whitehead and the late Ed Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Delmas Cooper; and sons, the late Billy Randal Crowe, and the late Victor Delmas Cooper.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lanelle Lackey of Monroe, Barbara and James Morrell of Monroe, Carol Jean and Butch Cordell of Social Circle; sisters-in-law, Jean Whitehead of Danielsville, Virginia Whitehead of Monroe; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Daws officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, July 1, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.