Obituary and funeral service: Fred Allen ‘Al’ Yarbrough, 77, of Monroe

Fred Allen “Al” Yarbrough, age 77 of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, October 20, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Allen Yarbrough, Jr. and Elizabeth Johnson Yarbrough Flanders of Walton County Georgia. Al is survived by his son, Jon (Amy) Yarbrough and grandchildren, Caitlin and Cale Yarbrough all of Monroe, Georgia.

Al was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served his country honorably, he was also a member of the Georgia National Guard. In 1971 he began his law enforcement career with the City of Monroe Police Department, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and finished at Barrow County Sheriffs office. Al dedicated over 35 years of his life to law enforcement. Also serving as the Walton County Sheriff from 2001-2005. He was a former member of the Loganville Rotary Club and a member of Generous Warren Lodge #20. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

