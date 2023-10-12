Obituary and funeral service: Freddie Garland Bates, 76, of Monroe

Freddie Garland Bates, 76 of Monroe, Georgia, went to be with Jesus on October 8, 2023. He was born to the late Garland Bates and the late Frances McGuffey Bates in Monroe, Georgia on December 23, 1946. He was preceded in death by his brother Doyle Bates.

After graduating Monroe Area High School in 1965, Freddie attended Southern Polytechnic in Marietta, Georgia. He joined the United States Air Force, serving 1966 to 1970, and was active in Vietnam. Upon returning to Monroe, Freddie opened his own commercial sign company and enjoyed lettering race cars too. He married Ginger Doster and moved to Athens where Natalie and Julie were born. He joined the United States Navy, serving 1976 to 1980. The family settled in Charleston, South Carolina after his tour with the Navy. Freddie continued his sign painting and was later a contract supervisor in the construction of a hospital expansion in Charleston. He married Teriann Allen, moved to Summerville, South Carolina where Erica was born. In 1995, Freddie moved to Comer, GA, where he resided until this year.

Freddie was most proud of his military service, his work with the American Legion, the 40&8, and his Three Angels. Freddie will be remembered by many for being a good ol’ country boy who loved God, country, and family. He was a Mama’s boy, avid hunter and fisherman, a skilled carpenter who loved old cars, restoring toy trucks, and riding dirt roads with Barry Bates.



Freddie leaves behind three daughters, Natalie Bates Boswell of Monroe, Georgia, Julie Bates Knapp of Athens, Georgia, and Erica Bates of Waterville, Maine and grandchildren, Aadon Knapp, Gabrielle Boswell, Sebastian Boswell, and Veronica Bates. Sisters Regina Bates Adcock and Margarette Bates Kitchens (Chris) of Monroe, Georgia, as well as nieces and nephews.

Visitation and celebration of life will be held at Mount Vernon Christian Church 560 Mt. Vernon Road, NW, Monroe, Georgia on October 13, 2023, with visitation from 10:30AM-12:00PM and Celebration of Life at 12:00 PM followed by a graveside service with military honors.

