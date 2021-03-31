Obituary and funeral service: Gary Franklin, 80, of Loganville

Franklin – Gary Franklin age 80 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at New Hope Christian Church, Lawrenceville, with the body in lying in state for 1 hour before the service. Rev. James Shelton will officiate. The burial will follow at Oakland Community Cemetery.

Mr. Franklin retired from Gwinnett County where he worked in planning and development, approving plans. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Yvonne Franklin; children, Terressa & Tim Anderson; Matthew Franklin & Maria Correnti; step-children, Greg J & Donna Garland; T. Jack & Penny Garland; Michael A & Sheila Garland; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers & sisters-in-law, Doug & Linda Franklin; Tommy & Betty Franklin; Curtis & Joyce Franklin; Harold & Beverly Franklin; and several nieces, nephews & cousins. The family will receive friends, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 2, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.